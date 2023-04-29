Brokerages Set Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Target Price at $28.00

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance
FCPT opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.93.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 41,594 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
About Four Corners Property Trust
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
