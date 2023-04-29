AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

ANAB stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $32.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,251.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,050.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 294,750 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

