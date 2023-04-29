Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $54.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNLI. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Securities began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

DNLI opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $46,968.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $46,968.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $2,131,753 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 720.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 120.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

