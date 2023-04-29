VICI Properties (VICI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.