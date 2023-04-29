VICI Properties (VICI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VICI Properties Price Performance
NYSE:VICI opened at $33.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
