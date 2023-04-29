NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Release Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $2.82-$3.22 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $2.83-$3.22 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.6 %

NXPI opened at $163.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,826 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $340,686,000 after buying an additional 206,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,064.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 202,641 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after buying an additional 185,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.