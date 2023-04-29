Cargojet (CJT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Cargojet to post earnings of C$1.16 per share for the quarter.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.15 million.

Cargojet stock opened at C$101.90 on Friday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$100.39 and a 52 week high of C$156.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$185.00 price target (down previously from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark lowered shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$160.73.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

