Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $268,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

