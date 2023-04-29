Everest Re Group (RE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Everest Re Group to post $46 EPS for the current fiscal year and $54 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RE stock opened at $378.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RE. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

