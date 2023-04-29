Arista Networks (ANET) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ANET opened at $160.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.47. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,945 shares of company stock worth $53,844,144. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.