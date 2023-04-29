Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $142.20 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day moving average is $142.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,343 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

