J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $153.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.57 and a 200 day moving average of $148.22. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.