J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ JJSF opened at $153.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.57 and a 200 day moving average of $148.22. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
