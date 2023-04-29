Sonoco Products (SON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.