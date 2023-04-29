Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:AIRC opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.