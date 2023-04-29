Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

KRG opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,371.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 166,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 82,873 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 34,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

