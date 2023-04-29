FMC (FMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect FMC to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMC Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $136.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in FMC by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $34,118,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

