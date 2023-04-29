ONE Gas (OGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. ONE Gas has set its FY23 guidance at $4.02-4.26 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.02-$4.26 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGS. Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.