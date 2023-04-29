Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. FBN Securities cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.19.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

