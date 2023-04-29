Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. FBN Securities cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.19.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
See Also
