Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swvl during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,985,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Swvl by 370.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 896,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Swvl by 1,313.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220,336 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Swvl during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swvl during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWVL stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Swvl has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $250.25.

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

