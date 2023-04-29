Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.77, but opened at $27.78. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 2,245,807 shares trading hands.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.
Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health
In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.08.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.