Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.77, but opened at $27.78. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 2,245,807 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

