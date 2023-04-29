Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $80.00. The company traded as low as $48.31 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 3970657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.