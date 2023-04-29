Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $80.00. The company traded as low as $48.31 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 3970657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
