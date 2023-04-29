Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $278.80 and last traded at $278.17, with a volume of 78931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.84.

The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.57 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 58.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $298.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 19th.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

