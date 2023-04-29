Graco (NYSE:GGG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $75.93 and last traded at $75.71, with a volume of 509185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.96.

The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

