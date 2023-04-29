Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $14.00. Tronox shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 469,775 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Tronox had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

In other Tronox news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $621,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tronox news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $621,203.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at $356,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,487 shares of company stock worth $3,032,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

