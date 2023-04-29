MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $117.93, but opened at $125.07. MYR Group shares last traded at $123.59, with a volume of 39,225 shares trading hands.

The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other MYR Group news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at $964,455.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,751,000 after purchasing an additional 129,688 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,867,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 254.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 95,161 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.02.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

