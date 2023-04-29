Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $59.62, but opened at $62.95. Fortune Brands Innovations shares last traded at $62.18, with a volume of 339,632 shares traded.
The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
