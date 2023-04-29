Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $59.62, but opened at $62.95. Fortune Brands Innovations shares last traded at $62.18, with a volume of 339,632 shares traded.

The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 2.4 %

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

