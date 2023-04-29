WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.82, but opened at $44.83. WillScot Mobile Mini shares last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 1,091,449 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

