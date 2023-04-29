Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $58.14, but opened at $60.98. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 34,173 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -165.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALU. StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $139,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

