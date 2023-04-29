Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $21.75, but opened at $22.71. Peakstone Realty Trust shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 27,599 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.