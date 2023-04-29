Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c rating. The company traded as low as $36.13 and last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 30450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.46%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

