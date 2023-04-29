Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $145.00. The stock had previously closed at $135.32, but opened at $90.21. Impinj shares last traded at $91.92, with a volume of 1,521,570 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total transaction of $631,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,098,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $58,273.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,376,137.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total transaction of $631,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,098,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and sold 76,409 shares worth $9,740,261. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.09, a P/E/G ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 408.12%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

