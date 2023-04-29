ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $74.54, but opened at $65.25. ASGN shares last traded at $68.17, with a volume of 155,088 shares.

The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.43%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter worth $19,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 311.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 56.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ASGN by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

