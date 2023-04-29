eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $43.36, but opened at $45.14. eBay shares last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 2,309,460 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

eBay Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 41.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.