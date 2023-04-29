Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.56, but opened at $54.82. Roku shares last traded at $57.35, with a volume of 3,917,391 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,659,000 after buying an additional 368,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after buying an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,022 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 442,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 330,258 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

