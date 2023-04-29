MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $29.36, but opened at $26.11. MaxLinear shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 492,010 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

MaxLinear Stock Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $290.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 39.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

