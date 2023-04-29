Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Trading 7.8% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.52. 344,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,572,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

