Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Trading 7.8% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.52. 344,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,572,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.
The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.
The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
