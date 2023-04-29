United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $375.01, but opened at $356.00. United Rentals shares last traded at $351.52, with a volume of 547,453 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 37.68%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after buying an additional 365,935 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.