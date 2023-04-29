Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Down 8.3% on Insider Selling

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $40.62 and last traded at $40.78. Approximately 87,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 471,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

Specifically, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $44,063.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 46,863 shares of company stock worth $1,698,163 in the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Arcellx Stock Up 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of -0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after buying an additional 1,323,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after buying an additional 1,203,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcellx by 761.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after buying an additional 1,338,208 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

