O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. The stock traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.63. 280,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,256,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

OI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

