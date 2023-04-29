Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 230 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.76), with a volume of 239644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.70).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is 8,571.43%.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday.
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.
