Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7LGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 230 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.76), with a volume of 239644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.70).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday.

Warpaint London Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £166.93 million, a PE ratio of 3,107.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.41.

Warpaint London Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

Featured Articles

