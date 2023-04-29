Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $35.00. The company traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 115,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 297,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UCTT. TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 863.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 28.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.00 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

