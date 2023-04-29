Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price Up 6.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $294.46 and last traded at $294.29. Approximately 379,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 531,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.57.

The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.54.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

