Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Up 5.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.94. 1,387,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,973,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 454.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Featured Articles

