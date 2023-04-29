Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 540,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 561,089 shares.The stock last traded at $72.47 and had previously closed at $74.11.

The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

