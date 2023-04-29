Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHCGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 540,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 561,089 shares.The stock last traded at $72.47 and had previously closed at $74.11.

The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

