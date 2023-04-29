Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Trading Up 7.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 492,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 597,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $458,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,249 shares of company stock worth $6,347,724. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,835 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

