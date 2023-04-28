Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.