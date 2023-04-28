Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 497 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.