Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 489.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 287,246 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

