Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and updated its FY23 guidance to $8.65-8.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.65-$8.85 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $390.35 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $398.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.36. The company has a market cap of $370.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

