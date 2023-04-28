Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FDX stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.55 and a 200-day moving average of $191.41. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

