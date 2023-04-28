Glassman Wealth Services Sells 417 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,988,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,730,000 after buying an additional 110,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,802,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $42.01 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

